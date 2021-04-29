The earlier blog reference to Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company, once locally-owned, came coincidentally with another change in ownership of the supplier of gas in much of Arkansas.

Colorado-based Summit Utilities has announced the $2.15 billion purchase of the gas supply systems in Arkansas and Oklahoma of CenterPoint Energy of Houston. That will include more than a half-million customers and thousands of miles of pipeline.

Summit entered Arkansas in 2017 with the purchase of Arkansas Oklahoma Gas.

The deal will require the approval of the state Public Service Commission.

Any kinship or communication between CenterPoint and Arkansas customers disappeared years ago.