TMZ tipped me to a familiar face in the Washington County lockup.
It mentioned he’d been involved in a Homeland Security probe in the past, but details lacking for now of what the latest news concerns. Fox 16 says he’ll appear before a U.S. magistrate in Fayetteville at 11 a.m. Friday.
This follows by just a few days celebrity press news that his wife was pregnant with their seventh child. Reported People:
Anna replied to an Instagram user who asked, “How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?”
“Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family,” replied the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 32.
Josh once worked for the conservative political Family Research Council but resigned after his involvement in disclosures about past child molestation allegations.
No federal court records in Arkansas related to this as yet.