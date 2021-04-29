Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey today issued a “safety alert” about what police believe are four related random attacks in central Little Rock and announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to a solution to the case.

The four attacks — three of which resulted in deaths — date back to August and were described by the chief in his video alert as random attacks on people walking in the neighborhoods between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

An information sheet identifies three homicides: Larry McChristian, 64, of Yellville, found at 2200 Gaines last August; Jeff Welch, 62, no home address given, at 4218 W. 12th last September, and an unidentified man known as “Old School,” found April 12 at 2710 Wright Avenue. The incidents include one attack in which the victim survived and provided a description to police, at 3 a.m. April 11 at 19th and Marshall.

The police provided the underlying incident reports. April 11, Debra Walker, 43. said she was walking when a man came up and began stabbing her repeatedly and then left. She was stabbed 15 times.

The chief, without going into details, said similarities in the four cases led detectives to believe they were related. He said they had not been linked to attacks elsewhere in the state, despite some social media comments to the contrary.

He said patrols had been stepped up, FBI assistance has been sought and the police are urging people with surveillance cameras in the area to get in touch if they have information that might be useful.

Also there’s now a bit of video:

#UPDATE: LRPD has released this video of a person accused of stabbing at least 4 people across #LittleRock. The 4 different instances happened between Aug 2020 & Apr 2021. 3 of the victims died and 1 survived.

