State and local officials are to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. today at War Memorial Stadium about a deal to land a national collegiate championship event in Little Rock for three years.
It’s apparently related to the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Football?
At last report, the association said its 2020 championship game, postponed because of the pandemic, would be played this spring at a site to be determined.
Little Rock?
The 2019 juco football championship, pitting Mississippi Gulf Coast against Lackawanna, was played in Pittsburg, Kan. Attendance was 1,237. The attendance was 3,077 at the 2018 game in Pittsburg.
The NJCAA takes bids to hold its championship events.
UPDATE: My suspicion was correct. Here’s the information from the organization.
The first game will be played June 5.
No word yet on what Arkansas offered to get the games played here.
From the announcement:
“We are excited to be partnering with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism in welcoming the 2021-2023 NJCAA Football Championships to the iconic War Memorial Stadium in the heart of Little Rock,” said Gretchen Hall, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “As we begin to bring group business back, being able to host this prestigious national program for three consecutive years and showcase our destination is a huge win for the city.”
A vital economic and tourism element of Arkansas, the stadium offers a memorable fan experience from the outside in. Home to collegiate and high school competitions, concerts, speakers, and historic events, War Memorial Stadium stands to honor military personnel for their service. The stadium also serves as the second home to the Arkansas Razorbacks football program.
“The NJCAA cannot think of a better place than Little Rock to host the upcoming football championships for our dedicated fans and student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO. “War Memorial Stadium’s iconic facility and atmosphere align with our mission to provide opportunities and the best overall experience possible. We look forward to having our championship in a destination city like Little Rock.”