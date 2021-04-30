State and local officials are to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. today at War Memorial Stadium about a deal to land a national collegiate championship event in Little Rock for three years.

It’s apparently related to the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Football?

At last report, the association said its 2020 championship game, postponed because of the pandemic, would be played this spring at a site to be determined.

Little Rock?

The 2019 juco football championship, pitting Mississippi Gulf Coast against Lackawanna, was played in Pittsburg, Kan. Attendance was 1,237. The attendance was 3,077 at the 2018 game in Pittsburg.

The NJCAA takes bids to hold its championship events.

UPDATE: My suspicion was correct. Here’s the information from the organization.

The first game will be played June 5.

No word yet on what Arkansas offered to get the games played here.

From the announcement: