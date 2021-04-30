The daily update on COVID-19:
New cases in the last 24 hours: 196
Newly reported deaths: 4
Active cases: Plus 5 to 1,966.
Number hospitalized: No change at 166.
Vaccinations: About 16,000 more given.
We need to do better.
Said the governor:
“Case numbers continue to remain steady throughout the state. Local health units in all 75 counties have vaccine doses ready to go, and the Department of Health continues to provide mass clinics. We need Arkansans to step up and get vaccinated so we can put an end to this pandemic.”
