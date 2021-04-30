Despite multiple new Arkansas laws discriminating against transgender people, including two bans on transgender women’s participation in athletics, the NCAA said today that the University of Arkansas remains on the list for consideration to host regional softball tournaments.

Advertisement

The UA said the women’s softball stadium, Bogle Park, is one of 20 sites under consideration for 16 regional tournaments. Of those 16, eight will be chosen to be hosts for super-regional sites.

The list of 20 includes at least two other states, Alabama and Tennesse, that have passed laws banning transgender women from competing in their gender’s athletics. As yet, none of the states that have passed such laws have demonstrated an instance where a transgender woman WAS participating in athletics.

Advertisement

The NCAA has issued a statement saying it holds events at places that can “demonstrate how they will provide an environment that is safe, healthy, and free of discrimination.” The NCAA allows transgender participation, within guidelines relating to hormone treatment. Should a team bring a qualifying transgender athlete to Fayetteville, a new law allows the attorney general to sue to stop it. Unclear is what tests Arkansas plans to impose to ensure our law isn’t breached.

UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek is apparently untroubled by the new laws that legalize explicit discrimination.

Advertisement

Yurachek was quoted by Whole Hog Sports from an earlier interview: