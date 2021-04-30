Arkansas United, an immigrants rights group, will celebrate legislative victories (really, there were a few) from 3-7 p.m. today at the food truck court at 8th and Chester.

Food booths will open at 3 p.m. and the event will have a Cinco de Mayo flavor, with mariachis playing at 4:30 p.m. and talks to follow from politicians and others.

The victories:

Act 217: Allows participation in state scholarships for people with federal work permits or children of such people or migrants from the Compact of Free Association Islands, such as the Marshall Islands.

Act 513: Allows teaching licenses for people granted entry under the Deferrred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Act 663: Allows school districts to have bilingual programs.

Act 746: Allows occupational licensing of people who hold a federal work permit.

Said a news release: