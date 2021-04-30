Arkansas United, an immigrants rights group, will celebrate legislative victories (really, there were a few) from 3-7 p.m. today at the food truck court at 8th and Chester.
Food booths will open at 3 p.m. and the event will have a Cinco de Mayo flavor, with mariachis playing at 4:30 p.m. and talks to follow from politicians and others.
The victories:
Act 217: Allows participation in state scholarships for people with federal work permits or children of such people or migrants from the Compact of Free Association Islands, such as the Marshall Islands.
Act 513: Allows teaching licenses for people granted entry under the Deferrred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Act 663: Allows school districts to have bilingual programs.
Act 746: Allows occupational licensing of people who hold a federal work permit.
Said a news release:
This Fiesta represents a renewed act of “breaking bread”, continuing the tradition Arkansas United started after the success of DACA nurses and in-state tuition equity in the 2019 session. This event will also represent an educational opportunity for Arkansas United with state officials to ask for support in replicating Arkansas’ bi-partisan work with Congress, responding to President Biden’s 100-days Speech and the timely federal opportunity to pass the Dream Act and a pathway to citizenship for Farmworkers, both equally important to the Arkansas economy.