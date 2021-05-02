I am running for Governor of Arkansas and I need your help to get on the ballot. Download and print the pdf below and mail it to the address that is posted below. We are going to make some changes to the way business is done in Arkansas and let #ThePeopleRule #arpx — Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (@RickDHarrington) April 23, 2021

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette mentioned this morning Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.’s recent announcement that he’s gathering signatures to run for governor as a Libertarian.

Advertisement

Harrington won some name recognition by getting about a third of the vote against U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton last year, even carrying Pulaski County. His entry might mean the Libertarian candidate could get sufficient votes (3 percent of votes cast for governor) to qualify the party for regular ballot qualification, rather than having to gather petition signatures.

As Republicans, whoever wins the Sarah Huckabee Sanders v. Leslie Rutledge primary race will be the presumed favorite.

Advertisement

On the Democratic side, Supha Xayprasith-Mays of Little Rock and James “Rus” Russell of Little Rock have announced. Sen. Jim Hendren, a former Republican turned independent, is also considering a race.

But wait …. there’s believed to be more to come on the Democratic side.

Advertisement

As I’ve mentioned before, Dr. Chris Jones is expected to enter the Democratic race, though he’s been silent on the prospect to date. He stepped down at the end of April as executive director of the North Little Rock-based Regional Innovation Hub for unspecified “new adventure.” You can read more of the Pine Bluff native’s extensive resume at his website. Also in an Arkansas Times cover story.

There’s also a bipartisan family angle. His brother, Leon Jones Jr., is a Republican candidate for attorney general, an office also being sought by Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin.