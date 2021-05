Samuel Oliver Simmons, 44, is in custody for the fatal shooting early Saturday of his uncle and mother and wounding of his father at their home near Huntsville off Highway 23.

The State Police said Mark Lee Simmons, 66, and Mary Marlene Simmons, 65, were killed. Mary Sinmons’ husband, Richard Simmons Jr., 67, was reported in stable condition at a hospital.

Samuel Simmons was arrested by a state trooper near Huntsville.