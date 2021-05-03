Jane Hunt, a Northwest Arkansas philanthropist has given $1 million to New Beginnings, a Fayetteville nonprofit that works with the homeless.

The money will help with construction of a facility as well as supporting operation of the agency, which provides health services and connections to long-term housing.

Advertisement

The gift, the biggest the group has received, was organized with help from the Arkansas Community Foundation. Hunt is a founding member of the Foundation’s Philanthropy Club in Northwest Arkansas. The Club is made up of 44 women who are committed to learning about the needs of the community.