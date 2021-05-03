As we reported several weeks ago, Little Rock lawyer Jason Davis, a former Republican, is a Democratic candidate for attorney general.

He made his candidacy official today with a news release.

He said the state can’t afford more “hyper-partisan” drama and wasting of tax money on challenges to the constitutionality of state actions.

He refers to current Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s busy national litigation agenda (subject of a pending lawsuit over illegal spending), including a lawsuit that would bring an end to Arkansas’s Medicaid expansion program. Rutledge is term-limited and running for governor. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Leon Jones Jr. have announced as Republican candidates.

From the release: