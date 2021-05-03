As we reported several weeks ago, Little Rock lawyer Jason Davis, a former Republican, is a Democratic candidate for attorney general.
He made his candidacy official today with a news release.
He said the state can’t afford more “hyper-partisan” drama and wasting of tax money on challenges to the constitutionality of state actions.
He refers to current Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s busy national litigation agenda (subject of a pending lawsuit over illegal spending), including a lawsuit that would bring an end to Arkansas’s Medicaid expansion program. Rutledge is term-limited and running for governor. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Leon Jones Jr. have announced as Republican candidates.
From the release:
“The people need a lawyer, and it’s time we had an Attorney General who will put
the people’s business first. We have gone without that for too long.”
Davis (34) is from rural Saline County and currently lives in West Little Rock. He is a graduate of UA-Little Rock’s William H. Bowen School of Law and a member of the Davis Firm, which focuses on small business law, family law, estate planning, appeals, and bankruptcy.
“The leaders at the very top have focused too much on national politics, moneyed
interests, and the will of party leaders, too often shunning the needs and issues
facing Arkansans. It’s time for us to change that.
The people of Arkansas deserve an Attorney General who will go to work for
them every single day—combatting voter suppression efforts; ensuring equal
application of the law; working to end the state’s opioid crisis; and protecting
Arkansas’s small businesses, workers, and consumers from outside interest and
scammers.”
Davis, a former Republican, served as a Pulaski County Election Commissioner and has a history of working with leaders from both sides of the aisle to do what is best for Arkansans. Davis looks forward to using his campaign to build up the Democratic Party in Arkansas and curb political extremism.
Davis is the youngest of three, and he is husband to Emily Davis. Jason and Emily have two children, Rylan (8) and Sean (5). The Davis family attends Fellowship Bible Church and are committed to faith, family, community, and hard work.