The Southern Progress Fund, a progressive group that I mentioned recently for polling on the Arkansas legislature, also used its late April poll of some 1,300 Arkansans to compile favorability ratings of politicians.

Inexplicably high in some cases, from where I sit. Tepid numbers for U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton are one breath of fresher air. Governor Hutchinson seems to have lost fans on both sides of the political fence. Leslie Rutledge would seem well-advised to run for lieutenant governor rather than governor, or maybe the border.

A D name, if it registers at any significant level, registers uniformly at 63 percent unfavorable. Not a hopeful sign for change.

The legislative results I reported earlier, which registered some dissatisfaction with the legislature’s focus on cultural issues, don’t seem to carry over to individual candidates. Sarah Sanders, for example, has campaigned from hiding on a national platform of liberal bashing. Doesn’t seem to have hurt her much. Perhaps it does explain the modest plus rating for the Republican Party in general.