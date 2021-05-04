KARK reports that Governor Hutchinson has allowed to become law without his signature the bill to prohibit state agencies from training about “divisive concepts.”

This is more junk from the national Republican cookie-cutter machine sponsored in Arkansas by master cookie cutter Sen. Trent Garner.

SB 627 prohibits state agencies from having training programs that might mention, among other no-nos, that Arkansas is inherently racist. But schools, colleges and local governments remain free to talk about “divisive concepts.”

From KARK:

Hutchinson said the measure doesn’t address any problem that exists and said its requirements are unnecessary.

The legislature — Garner particularly — did a lot of this in 2021.