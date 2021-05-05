Our founder, @JimHendren1, and our executive director, @MistyTrails, join forces for our first Common Ground Arkansas podcast. On the menu: Partisanship, party structure, and the impact they both have on voter choice. Snippet below.

Full podcast here: https://t.co/nUtX9U7hJD pic.twitter.com/jxwXd46KSW — CommonGroundAR (@commongroundar) May 4, 2021

Sen. Jim Hendren, the former Republican/now independent, forges ahead with promoting his Common Ground effort to form a coalition of people turned off by the increasing divisiveness of partisan politics.

Advertisement

Here’s the first podcast by Hendren with Misty Orpin. It’s a lament about a push to extremes in the political parties. One emphasis in the first podcast is the lack of competition for seats in the legislature.

See this thread:

Advertisement

This week, we’re talking about the lack of choice in our state elections. To start, did you know that most of our State Representatives faced zero competition in 2020? No opponent in a primary, no opponent in November. pic.twitter.com/OHvbYYMlhk — CommonGroundAR (@commongroundar) May 3, 2021

There’s an appeal in the message. At least to me. But my usual outlook applies: With low expectations, you’re rarely disappointed.

Advertisement

Hendren’s advice to legislators based on his own experience over the years: “There’s always the possibility you might be wrong.”