By
Max Brantley
On
8:53 am

Sen. Jim Hendren, the former Republican/now independent, forges ahead with promoting his Common Ground effort to form a coalition of people turned off by the increasing divisiveness of partisan politics.

Here’s the first podcast by Hendren with Misty Orpin. It’s a lament about a push to extremes in the political parties. One emphasis in the first podcast is the lack of competition for seats in the legislature.

See this thread:

There’s an appeal in the message. At least to me. But my usual outlook applies: With low expectations, you’re rarely disappointed.

Hendren’s advice to legislators based on his own experience over the years: “There’s always the possibility you might be wrong.”