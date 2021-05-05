Here are today’s key numbers on COVID-19 in Arkansas.

New cases in the last 24 hours: 298.

Total active cases: 2,152, an increase of 109.

Newly reported deaths: 2.

Hospitalized: Down 11, to 181.

Vaccinations: About 15,000 more, still a long way to go.

The daily report and governor’s quote: