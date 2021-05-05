Here are today’s key numbers on COVID-19 in Arkansas.
New cases in the last 24 hours: 298.
Advertisement
Total active cases: 2,152, an increase of 109.
Newly reported deaths: 2.
Advertisement
Hospitalized: Down 11, to 181.
Vaccinations: About 15,000 more, still a long way to go.
The daily report and governor’s quote:
Our case numbers are similar to last week, continuing the trend we’ve seen for weeks. While these numbers are lower than the first few months of this year, we can still work to lower them even further by getting vaccinated and encouraging your neighbors to do the same.