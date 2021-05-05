Here’s an idea the Little Rock City Board would do well to emulate, from the Fayetteville Flyer:

The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to pass a resolution reaffirming the city’s commitment to protecting transgender people. The proposal was first announced last week by City Attorney Kit Williams, who said he felt compelled to do something after the Arkansas Legislature recently passed several bills that appear to have limited the rights of transgender people. “The bills have probably caused considerable concern to our transgender citizens, their families, neighbors, friends and supporters,” Williams told council members last week. Williams said while the city can’t stop the state from adopting its own new laws, the measures are in direct contrast to what Fayetteville voters showed at the polls in 2015 when they passed the city’s Uniform Civil Rights Protection ordinance in a special election.

Little Rock should stand up and be counted. The new state law that takes effect within 90 days will prohibit gender-affirming care for transgender minors. This raises a question about the future of the Gender Spectrum Clinic at Arkansas Children’s Hospital along with services provided by many other counselors and medical professionals.

Advertisement

An ACLU lawsuit should be in the offing, but voices of support for a beleaguered minority would be welcome after the wave of legislative vigilantism.

UPDATE: The Biden administration seems to be planning action in support of transgender people.

Advertisement

UPDATE II: LR Board has something in the works