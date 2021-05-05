If being a White House press secretary who didn’t hold press briefings and regurgitated lies of her boss is sufficient to be elected governor of Arkansas…
…. how about a press secretary who meets frequently with reporters, tells the truth and dishes it up hot and tasty.
One example:
Jen Psaki on Mitch McConnell’s comment that all of his focus is on stopping the Biden administration: “I guess the contrast for people to consider is 100 percent of our focus is on delivering relief for the American people.” pic.twitter.com/gRhlSCq89Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2021
And another, with an Arkansas angle:
Jen Psaki shoots down Sen. Tom Cotton’s lies about the CDC being influenced by the American Federation of Teachers and then explains to Sen. Cotton, and Republicans in general, how the CDC works. pic.twitter.com/O1GnaDJPic
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 4, 2021