If being a White House press secretary who didn’t hold press briefings and regurgitated lies of her boss is sufficient to be elected governor of Arkansas…

Advertisement

…. how about a press secretary who meets frequently with reporters, tells the truth and dishes it up hot and tasty.

One example:

Advertisement

Jen Psaki on Mitch McConnell’s comment that all of his focus is on stopping the Biden administration: “I guess the contrast for people to consider is 100 percent of our focus is on delivering relief for the American people.” pic.twitter.com/gRhlSCq89Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2021

And another, with an Arkansas angle:

Advertisement