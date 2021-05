Josh Duggar, facing charges of receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse, has been released from jail pending his trial.

TMZ (and others) report on a magistrate’s decision to release Duggar from federal custody in the Washington County jail.

According to TMZ, Duggar may not contact minors or possess internet devices. He may visit his six minor children if their mother is present.

More here on this case.

And still more here on the family who’ll have to look after Duggar.