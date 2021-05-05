40/29 reports that Prairie Grove Police Officer Tyler Franks is in stable condition today in the Washington Regional Medical Center ICU after surgery for gunshot wounds to his leg in an exchange of gunfire during a domestic disturbance response.

Franks was shot about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after entering a home on West Thurman Street. Nicholas Colbert reportedly fired a shotgun and handgun and hit Franks three times. Officer Andrew Gibson, who was with Franks, shot five times and hit Colbert at least four times. Gibson then took Franks from the house and applied a tourniquet to stop bleeding. Colbert also was hospitalized but has not yet been charged.

The police department posted this on Facebook: