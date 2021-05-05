The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained and edited footage from the courthouse security camera that was rolling Saturday evening during the encounter between Circuit Judge Brad Karren and former House Speaker Davy Carter over Karren’s unhappiness at finding the truck of Carter’s son in a parking space reserved for him.

No sound. It appears the judge and deputy arrived for a brief stop at the courthouse after Carter’s son had parked his truck and gone to the nearby restaurant. There were ample parking places, but Karren confronted the driver when he returned. As we reported Sunday, the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission will review Karren’s comportment. As reported previously, a sign at the entrance to the lot says it is for county employees through 5 p.m. But other signage on a county building marks spaces as tow zones 24/7.

Karren, who was carrying a gun, threw down a cane in an angry gesture toward Carter, who’d objected to Karren’s upbraiding of his son.