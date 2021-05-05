The U.S. attorney’s office announced today the indictment of two Malvern residents for scamming 153 people of $110,000 through the online sale of non-existent pedigreed puppies.

Helda Verla Berinyuy and Thierry Assoueesoh Ekwelle, both 31, are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 22 counts of wire fraud.

The two Cameroon citizens both attended college at Arkansas State University in Malvern. From the release:

Allegedly, from August 2018 through November 2020, Berinyuy and Ekwelle used websites to advertise the sale of purebred, AKC registered puppies such as French Bulldogs, Boxers, Toy Poodles, English Bulldogs, and others, when in fact, they did not have any puppies for sale. In order to collect money from purchasers, the indictment claims, the defendants promised to deliver the puppies via airplanes. After receiving the initial purchase money, the defendants would request added fees to cover costs such as puppy crates, extra handling fees due to COVID-19, and pet insurance, among other things. The indictment alleges that each purchaser sent the defendants an amount of money ranging from $500 to $5,000.

This is apparently the same pair sued earlier by the attorney general’s office under consumer protection law, though they were identified then as Arkadelphia residents.