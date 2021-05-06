The attorney general’s office has sued two chiropractic clinics and two men believed to be owner/operators for the dumping of patients’ files in a public park.

The suit, according to a news release, names 501 Pain & Rehab in Conway and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, as well as Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien.

The suit contends the defendants violated the privacy act and the Arkansas deceptive trade practices act by failing to protect and properly dispose of files. The news release from Leslie Rutledge’s office said:

In November 2020, Mayflower city employees arrived to work in Palarm Park, a public park near the Arkansas River, when they noticed a truck parked near a wooded area. The driver abruptly drove away, and the city employees found a number of medical files near where the truck was parked that were later determined to be patient records from the clinics. Local law enforcement later determined that the description of the driver matched McCuien and that the truck matched a vehicle registered in McCuien’s name. The investigation, conducted by the Office of the Attorney General, revealed that approximately 271 files, created between 2016 and 2018, were discarded in the park by the Defendants. The documents in the files contained unencrypted and unredacted personal and identifiable information, such as patient names, social security numbers, driver’s license or state identification numbers, patient histories, medical diagnoses, and medical treatment plans.

The lawsuit was filed in Faulkner County. It seeks civil penalties and revocation of the defendants’ authorization to do business in Arkansas, including suspension or revocation of D’Onofrio’s chiropractor license.