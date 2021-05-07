Federal Judge Price Marshall, chief judge of the Eastern District of Arkansas, issued an order today saying civil and criminal trials will resume May 24.

The order noted the increase in vaccinations, the drop in COVID cases and the fact that three jury trials were completed successfully in March and April with no known infections or exposures resulting from those proceedings.

This covers courthouses in Little Rock, Helena and Jonesboro. Steps will be taken to try to minimize the number of people in the courthouse.