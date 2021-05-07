Judge Tim Fox this morning denied the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s petition to be allowed to attend, in person or virtually, his hearing this morning on the matter of a Pope County casino permit, being contested by Gulfside Casino Partnership and the

Cherokee Nation.

In short, he blames the closure of the courthouse on the county judge (though people may enter with court approval) and says the question of whether a hearing may be held by Zoom is up to the discretion of the judge.

Advertisement

If the D-G doesn’t like it, they can ask for help from the Arkansas Supreme Court or go to a federal court. Time is short, with a hearing set at 9 a.m.

Pretty snotty answer to the newspaper’s request, if you ask me.

Advertisement

Read it here.

A snippet:

Advertisement

No statute of this state confers upon the “general public” a conditional right to intervene in administrative appeals from the Racing Commission regarding the issuance of a casino license.. Neither applicant claims an interest in the casino license that *is the subject of the action.” The applicants, as members of the “general public,” simply have no interest relating to issuance of the casino license itself, which is the subject of the present action. The applicants are claiming a violation of constitutional rights personal to themselves.

If given the opportunity, I like the odds of a reversal of a judge who thinks the public isn’t entitled to proceedings by a publicly paid judge in a publicly paid facility deciding a matter of some great public importance through interpretation of the Arkansas Constitution. But I’m not lawyer. I just play one on a blog.