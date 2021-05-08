The Little Rock City Board has more than a sales tax to discuss Tuesday. It also will meet in a session to schedule items for consideration at the May 18 city board meeting. There’s controversy there.

First, City Director Ken Richardson will continue his push to de-emphasize enforcement of minor marijuana offenses.

He proposes an ordinance to “declare it the policy of the City of Little Rock, Arkansas, that the investigation, citation, arrest, seizure or prosecution of Misdemeanor Marijuana Offenses by adults its lowest law enforcement and prosecutorial priority.” He’s failed on this idea twice before, losing on a 4-5 vote in 2019 with Director Dean Kumpuris absent. One of the no votes, Gene Fortson, has been replaced by Antwan Phillips. Should Phillips vote aye vote to lift the total to five, that could put a decision in the hands of the mayor.

Then, there’s this proposed ordinance:

To amend Little Rock, Ark., Rev. Code § 22-34 (1988), to clarify when a child must be accompanied by an adult in a public restroom facility;

You might wonder why this is necessary. The working part of the proposal says, in full:

Little Rock, Ark., Rev. Code § 22-34 (1988) is hereby amended to read as follows: Any child under the age of six (6) years may use any restroom facility within the City if accompanied by a parent, guardian, or person designated by a parent or guardian to do so.

The back story on this proposed change: It arises from a comment by a careful reader of city ordinances who noted what Sec. 22-34 of city code currently says. Here it is, with emphasis supplied on words that would no longer appear in code:

