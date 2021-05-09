Rachel Herzog provided a comprehensive look in today’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette of the vote suppression agenda rammed through the Arkansas legislature by Republicans.

More than 20 laws were passed affecting voting, most of them the product of the national Republican drive to making it harder to vote and ensuring greater partisan control of the process.

Advertisement

These acts were passed in the name of “integrity,” despite no showing of fraud or other serious problems in Arkansas elections in 2020, save the inevitable scattered instances of human error.

The laws WILL reduce voter participation, particularly among absentee voters. Particularly damaging is the earlier deadline for submitting absentees and an even tougher signature-match provision. The hypocrisy of the signature-match rule was illustrated by “integrity” champion Rep. Mark Lowery, who said Arkansas needed to impose an absolute photo ID requirement on absentee ballots precisely because the signature comparison process that existed as an alternative was so flawed. People’s signatures change over time, he argued, while voting for measures to make it even more rigorous. Only a handful of states still impose signature comparison for voter ID.

Advertisement

The best part of Herzog’s account came in comments from Governor Hutchinson. He disapproved of some of the action, allowing at least two bills to become law without his signature. (A veto would have been fruitless against the vote suppression drive.)

He said the earlier deadline for submitting absentee ballots “unnecessarily limits the opportunities for voters to cast their ballot prior to the election.” Thousands of ballots came too late last year under the new rule.

Advertisement

Hutchinson also objected to allowing the Republican-controlled legislature’s Joint Performance Review Committee to investigate election complaints.

Hutchinson said he allowed the bill to become law without his signature because it amounts to a “takeover in the review of all elections” by the committee. “This bill goes too far. The Legislature should not be investigating municipal and county elections. The General Assembly has jurisdiction to review the election of its own members but reviewing all elections is an intrusion on local governance,” the governor wrote.

These were not the only excessive actions. Another bill will prohibit people from handing out water to people stuck in lines within 100 feet of polling places. One Republican election commissioner from Pulaski County insists, despite the plain language of the law, that it does not do this. It does. And that is the point to prevent a repeat of voter kindness during 2020.

Clerks may not mail applications for absentee ballots. Limits were placed on the number of absentee ballots that may be submitted by designated bearers. The Republican-controlled commissions can take control of employees hired by the counties to operate the election process, a measure particularly aimed at Pulaski County.

There’s more, detailed in chart form in Herzog’s article. Some are mostly for show. It will take time, years probably, to gauge the full effects.

Advertisement

But the bottom line is clear: The new laws make it harder to vote and guarantee that more legitimate votes will be disqualified. Partisan control will increase. If you think that equals “integrity” I invite you to read about the election “audit” underway in Arizona.

The Arkansas legislature’s action was just meant to embroider the Big Lie explanation for the Republican Party’s presidential defeat (this imagined fraud didn’t hurt their candidate in Arkansas). It is also a step toward preventing it from happening again, by hook or crook. More hooking and cooking to come in legislative and congressional redistricting.