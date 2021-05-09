Governor Hutchinson’s decision to throw in with the popular Republican messaging that federal unemployment benefits are discouraging people from returning to work was, in addition to being cruel to the jobless and damaging to the Arkansas economy, simple-minded.

More nuanced thinking is piling up to explain the April shortfall in expectations for new jobs and employment that hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Here’s one good example from Heather Long in the Washington Post:

Her article says the April job report may just be an anomaly. The market’s “meh” reaction suggests as much. Also:

But another way to look at this is there is a great reassessment going on in the U.S. economy. It’s happening on a lot of different levels. At the most basic level, people are still hesitant to return to work until they are fully vaccinated and their children are back in school and day care full time. For example, all the job gains in April went to men. The number of women employed or looking for work fell by 64,000, a reminder that child-care issues are still in play. There is also growing evidence — both anecdotal and in surveys — that a lot of people want to do something different with their lives than they did before the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has had a dramatic psychological effect on workers, and people are reassessing what they want to do and how they want to work, whether in an office, at home or some hybrid combination.

A Pew Research Center survey this year found that 66 percent of the unemployed had “seriously considered” changing their field of work, a far greater percentage than during the Great Recession. People who used to work in restaurants or travel are finding higher-paying jobs in warehouses or real estate, for example. Or they want to a job that is more stable and less likely to be exposed to the coronavirus — or any other deadly virus down the road. Consider that grocery stores shed over 49,000 workers in April and nursing care facilities lost nearly 20,000. Economists describe this phenomenon as reallocation friction, the idea that the types of jobs in the economy are changing and workers are taking awhile to figure out what new jobs they want — or what skills they need for different roles.

This nuance is apparently lost on the Arkansas business lobby and the governor. They prefer to do things the time-honored Arkansas way. If we just punish the working class enough with miserly unemployment benefits, scant public welfare support, lack of child care and a refusal to enforce health rules, they’ll be forced, like it or not, to return to low-pay, low-benefit jobs without the need for businesses to compete for workers.

The article also notes that hiring is down in manufacturing and construction, not because of layabout deadbeats growing fat on Uncle Joe’s dole but because of supply chain issues and automation.

Also: Could somebody explain why Hutchinson’s decision to truncate federal benefits 10 weeks early at a cost of tens of millions of federal stimulus for the Arkansas economy and more pain for tens of thousands of workers has, to date, received one sentence of attention in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette?

Perhaps there are even some Arkansans who would acknowledge the situation isn’t as simple as Hutchinson depicted it with his news dump-on-workers Friday. As the Post wrote in an article on the April job numbers:

.. the labor force participation rate of women ages 25 to 54 remains well below pre-pandemic levels, reflecting the pressures on mothers and caregivers.