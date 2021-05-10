The Biden administration today distributed a breakdown on $350 billion in federal pandemic recovery money heading to state and local governments from the Treasury Department.

An information sheet says the governments will have broad discretion on use, with local governments to receive the money in two equal payments, the first in May and the balance 12 months later.

Of the money, $195 billion will go to states, with $1.57 billion going to Arkansas.

Here are the city outlays:

This link details the amount going to each county.

Pulaski tops the list at $76 million, with $54 million going to Benton County and $46 million going to Washington County.

This is apart from unemployment assistance, which will be reduced in Arkansas because of Governor Hutchinson’s decision to cut off 10 weeks of those programs for tens of thousands of Arkansans. (I’m still waiting for actual numbers from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, which has had a request pending since Friday afternoon.)

From a Treasury Department news release:

“Today is a milestone in our country’s recovery from the pandemic and its adjacent economic crisis. With this funding, communities hit hard by COVID-19 will able to return to a semblance of normalcy; they’ll be able to rehire teachers, firefighters and other essential workers – and to help small businesses reopen safely,” said Secretary Janet L. Yellen. “There are no benefits to enduring two historic economic crises in a 13-year span, except for one: We can improve our policymaking. During the Great Recession, when cities and states were facing similar revenue shortfalls, the federal government didn’t provide enough aid to close the gap. That was an error. Insufficient relief meant that cities had to slash spending, and that austerity undermined the broader recovery. With today’s announcement, we are charting a very different – and much faster – course back to prosperity.” While the need for services provided by state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments has increased —including setting up emergency medical facilities, standing up vaccination sites, and supporting struggling small businesses—these governments have faced significant revenue shortfalls as a result of the economic fallout from the crisis. As a result, these governments have endured unprecedented strains, forcing many to make untenable choices between laying off educators, firefighters, and other frontline workers or failing to provide services that communities rely on. Since the beginning of this crisis, state and local governments have cut over 1 million jobs. The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide substantial flexibility for each jurisdiction to meet local needs—including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis. Within the categories of eligible uses listed, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet the needs of their communities.

The release detailed some ways money may be used:

Support public health expenditures , by – among other uses – funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, mental health and substance misuse treatment and certain public health and safety personnel responding to the crisis;

Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency , including by rehiring public sector workers, providing aid to households facing food, housing or other financial insecurity, offering small business assistance, and extending support for industries hardest hit by the crisis

Aid the communities and populations hardest hit by the crisis, supporting an equitable recovery by addressing not only the immediate harms of the pandemic, but its exacerbation of longstanding public health, economic and educational disparities

Provide premium pay for essential workers , offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service during the pandemic; and,

Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, improving access to clean drinking water, supporting vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and expanding access to broadband internet.

Perhaps members of Congress from Arkansas should urge local governments to refuse this wasteful spending as bad for the national debt.