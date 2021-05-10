Amid the usual gloomy news, I spotted this happy anniversary announcement on Facebook.

Seven years of marriage equality in Arkansas and, despite what the heel-draggers and naysayers said, the world has not come to an end.

The notice prompted me to check in on the first couple — Kristin Seaton and Jennifer Rambo — to receive a marriage license in Arkansas after Judge Chris Piazza’s ground-breaking ruling (which took further proceedings in state and federal court to become enshrined in law in 2017). More happiness.

