The Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods has written Mayor Frank Scott Jr. asking him to delay a vote Tuesday on a proposal for a special election on a one-cent city sales tax so that there’s time to answer more questions.

Scott has proposed the one-cent increase, which would raise about $53 million a year and has outlined a plan to spend the money over 10 years. The City Board is scheduled at a meeting at 4 p.m. to decide whether to call an election July 23.

A letter from the Coalition by President Kathy Wells said the coalition supports some of the ideas, such as spending $4 million a year on early childhood education, but has more questions about the program. It also notes that the resolution of intent on spending is not binding. The letter says it prefers specifics on ballot questions to guarantee the spending. It also says it might be best to wait on an election until an expected $17.5 million in federal stimulus money is distributed to the city because it could apply to some of the projects outlined in the tax proposal.

The group is interested in infrastructure, but has questions about whether those needs should be covered by a tax that sunsets, rather than a permanent levy.

Other questions she put to the mayor from the group (some based on initial spending proposals that have undergone some revisions):