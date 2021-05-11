I’ve got firm figures now on the size of the federal unemployment benefits that Governor Hutchinson, under pressure from the hospitality industry, is giving up in hopes of forcing people to go back to low-pay, dead-end jobs whether they have child care or not.

The Workforce Services Division provided figures today on the amount paid in the federal pandemic benefit programs that will end June 26, 10 weeks before the benefits expire.

The figures allow us to say what those benefits are worth today. We can’t know how many would remain covered and be added or dropped during the period after June 26. But the current payout gives you an idea of the enormity of the federal cash infusion that the governor is giving up. That’s money, remember, that WILL NOT be spent at the burger joints, hotels and other businesses crying because they can’t get enough people to fill part-time shifts (at less than $3 an hour in the case of restaurant servers with tip income.)

I reported yesterday on the programs that are being refused. Now the cost by category at current reimbursements:

Total PUA benefits paid, week ending 5/8/2021= $5,434,856

Total PEUC benefits paid, week ending 5/8/2021= $4,026,281

Total MEUC benefits paid, week ending 5/8/2021= $5,570

Total FPUC benefits paid, week ending 5/8/2021 = $19,223,274

Total UI benefits paid, week ending 5/8/2021= $2,151,394

Pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) was created for workers not covered by regular state unemployment insurance, such as the self-employed and independent contractors. The payment is based on reported net earnings in the past. 28,614 claimants last week. For the week ending May 8, the state paid $5,434,856. That’s an average of $189 per person.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) extends regular state unemployment insurance, which normally ends at 16 weeks. The amount of the claim is based on wages before job loss. There were 19,178 claimants last week. The amount paid last week was $4,026,281 or an average of $209 per claimant.

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) was created to provide an additional $100 payment to those receiving regular state unemployment insurance or PEUC benefits who earned at least $5,000 in net income from self-employment during the most recent taxable year. 13 claimants have received at least one MEUC payment. $5,570 was paid last week.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) provides an additional $300 per week to those eligible for regular state unemployment, PEUC and PUA. The state paid in this category a total of $19,223,274 last week, enough to cover more than 64,000 people. Many of these are recently unemployed people still eligible for existing state benefits. To receive benefits in Arkansas you must certify you are attempting to find a job. Presumably, Asa’s Workforce Services Division isn’t getting snookered on this. After all, it’s an agency where 24,000 claims remain on hold for verification checks.

In sum, at last week’s rates, Governor Hutchinson gave up $28.6 million per week, or $286 million over a 10-week span, money that is currently going to roughly 64,000 recipients, more than 47,000 of them people for whom regular state unemployment has run out.

Will the loss of this money send people rushing back to work?

By the reasoning of Hutchinson and the hospitality industry, gig workers (the self-employed) aren’t seeking work because of an average payment of $489, counting the $300 supplement.

Those with expired state benefits from regular unemployment and unable to find work are drawing an average of $509, counting the minimum $300 supplement, not much above minimum wage for a 40-hour week, if you can get a full-time job, but with no benefits.

The hospitality industry and others are banking on desperation sending people back to the jobs with the same low pay, poor benefits, part-time hours and rough conditions. Undoubtedly, this will occur in some cases. But every unemployed person isn’t a candidate to sling burgers or tote heavy burdens. And many of those who lost jobs during the pandemic have been convinced by pandemic business uncertainties, the failure of Arkansas to adequately combat the spread of disease and other factors to not re-enter their old jobs. The size of the workforce indicates many have found other jobs.

We’ll know come July and August if cruelty is the cure for worker shortages, which are worse in hospitality than manufacturing. The answer will be cold comfort for those left penniless in a state that is no place for renters, recipients of food stamp assistance and other disfavored groups.

PS: There’s one other category of unemployment benefit payments, the state program. It paid $2.1 million last week. Presumably, the restaurant industry isn’t ready to claim that pitiful sum is preventing people from seeking jobs. But you never know. Welfare mythology and the Big Lie die hard in today’s Republican Party. Maybe they’ll say Arkansas would have a more robust economy with NO unemployment compensation at all. Isn’t that the logical extension of years of Arkansas tightening the screws on the jobless?

PPS: I liked this commentary from Blue Hog Report on the chamber of commerce-influenced media coverage of this issue:

At this point, I have zero interest in reading stories about “X can’t find employees for open positions” unless that story also states the rate of pay, benefits offered, and experience/education required for the open position. This is doubly true for personal anecdotes. — BHR (@BlueHogReport) May 11, 2021

RELATED: The governor got worked over pretty good in a CNN interview for his belief that the deadbeats didn’t need any more dole money.

He said at a news conference today that he saw no need to offer a bonus to people to return to work as Montana has done in stopping the federal benefits. Others who’ve gone back to work didn’t get a bonus, he said. Cold.