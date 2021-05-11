The ACLU of Arkansas has declared the legislative session a disaster and has reiterated, as it warned repeatedly during the proceedings, that lawsuits are coming soon against some of the worst of it.

First, the ban on transgender health care.

The ACLU and the ACLU of Arkansas are preparing a lawsuit to challenge and block the transgender health care ban before it takes effect. Discriminating against trans people for who they are isn’t just wrong, it’s also illegal – so we will be staying vigilant when it comes to the enforcement of these laws, and on high alert for attempts to discriminate against LGBTQ and other Arkansans. These bills also reinforce the importance for Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would provide comprehensive nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQ people across the country.

The ban on abortion from conception forward.

The ACLU and the ACLU of Arkansas are planning a lawsuit to challenge the Arkansas’s latest abortion ban. Abortion is legal in all 50 states, including Arkansas, and we’ll fight as long as it takes to keep it that way. There’s a fight to be waged, too, against voter suppression legislation and laws and a proposed constitutional amendment meant to protect discrimination against LGBTQ people by using religion as a pretext.

Says the Arkansas ACLU:

The legislature has attacked our most fundamental rights this session, voting to control our and our children’s bodies, religion, and education while orchestrating a power grab of all of our other individual rights. We fought for you through the session and will keep fighting until all of our rights are intact and respected. Thank you for sticking with us.

Fight on.

By the way, neither of these laws will take effect until 90 days following the close of the session so there’s time to sue for an injunction before they put out of business the two remaining abortion providers in Arkansa, the gender clinic at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and others who provide services to transgender minors.