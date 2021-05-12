Amazon continues its breakneck expansion of giant distribution centers, such as the two under construction in Pulaski County.

It recently announced a couple of new facilities in or near Memphis, which would give it five facilities in Tennesse. Amazon also announced recently a 1,000-employee facility in Shreveport, to go along with an existing facility near Lafayette, La., and one planned near Baton Rouge.

Advertisement

I had to grin at the Shreveport coverage, which quoted a Louisiana economic development official as saying, “one in five U.S. residents live within a 500-mile radius of Shreveport.” That would, of course, include some 3 million Arkies. Given that land runs out about 225 miles south of Shreveport, I’d guess Arkansas can boast as good or better a population reach in a 500-mile radius.

No word if Louisiana and Tennesse are claiming they landed Amazon through their crackerjack recruitment efforts, such as by flying a banner over their headquarters.

Advertisement