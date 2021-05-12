ICYMI: Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge came up a loser again yesterday in one of her out-of-state forays in support of the Republican national agenda — God, guns, gay discrimination, pro-greenhouse gases.

A federal judge dismissed the NRA’s effort to reorganize under bankruptcy laws in Texas as a move to avoid a lawsuit in New York over fraudulent practices.

Rutledge made a lot of noise about intervening in this case along with other Republican state legal officers. She styled her defense of the corrupt operation of the NRA as a defense of the 2nd Amendment.

Rutledge opposed the motion to dismiss the case, which the judge granted.