I’ve received no official word but Little Rock lawyer Jesse Gibson is calling Democratic regulars to inform them that he’ll be a candidate for attorney general. He’s president of the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association and chair of the Little Rock Parks Commission.

He’ll join Jason Davis of Little Rock in the Democratic primary race. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Leon Jones have announced as Republican candidates to succeed Leslie Rutledge, term-limited and running for governor.

In another legal race, Alicia Walton has announced for 6th District Prosecuting attorney to succeed Larry Jegley, who announced he won’t seek another term next year for the office that covers Pulaski and Perry counties.

Walton, a public defender, is the first to announce.

Other names being mentioned include Will Jones of North Little Rock, a former deputy attorney general and currently chief deputy prosecuting attorney in Jefferson County, and Barbara Mariani, senior deputy prosecuting attorney on Jegley’s staff.