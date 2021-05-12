Based on my conversations with the AR Department of Transportation, the crack on the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge is on a support beam and will likely take a considerable amount of time to inspect and fix. As per an agreement, Tenn officials will take the lead on repairs. (1/2) — Keith Ingram (@KeithIngramAR) May 11, 2021

Not good news from the state senator from West Memphis, on one end of the I-40 bridge closed yesterday because of fractures spotted in two beams that run the length of the span, about 900 feet each.

UPDATE: This photo from KARK of one of the breaks does not look good.

LOOK – here are pictures of the crack that closed the I-40 bridge between AR and TN. There is no timeline on when it will reopen. #ARnews #ARtraffic pic.twitter.com/Va74jnyHJe — Greg Yarbrough (@GregYarbrough) May 12, 2021

The closure also resulted in closure of Mississippi River barge traffic.

A news conference today didn’t provide any details on a timeline for reopening though the hope is for a quick reopening. Department Director Lorie Tudor said inspection that found the crack might have prevented a potentially catastrophic event. She called the inspectors heroes.

Tudor described the break as a result of stress over 50 years of bridge operation.

An engineer also said that while cracks are often repaired by welding or the addition of plates, these cracks are large and difficult to reach being over the river.