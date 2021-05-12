People report continuing polling by text on a Little Rock sales tax increase.

From the shape of the questions, it may be the one being done by supporters of Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s proposal for an election on a permanent one-cent sales tax, accompanied by a non-binding pledge to allot the expected $53 million a year in several broad categories, including some specific projects.

City Director Antwan Phillips, a supporter of the plan, has referenced a poll by the Arkansas Zoo Foundation, conducted by InVeritas Research, on the tax idea and said it produced positive results, though he didn’t release full findings.

The nonprofit foundation is expected to provide some financial support for the tax effort, given the mayor’s idea to build new Zoo exhibits to expand the facility’s attractiveness to visitors. As a 501c3, its ability to participate in politics is subject to federal limitations, but it can conduct polling.

UPDATE: One of those who received the text said he didn’t get an answer when asking about the origin of the poll. But now I’ve heard from another recipient of the texting poll and he DID get a response. It said MDC, a “third party research firm,” was conducting the survey. The surveyor said the funder wasn’t known nor how they obtained the mobile numbers that were called.

Here are the questions being asked:

I’ve asked the mayor’s office if they’ve had any communications about this polling. The poll included demographic questions and those would be interesting along with the total polled, how the sample was drawn and how the answers varied.

As reported last night, the Little Rock City Board, over the mayor’s objection, delayed a vote on ordinances to put a sales tax on the ballot for two months, pushing an election until September at the earliest. Several directors say they want more information about specific spending plans. Interest also was expressed in sunsetting the tax and waiting to hear about the use of coming federal stimulus money (about $18.5 million in the short run with an equal amount in a year).

The mayor says the subject has been discussed since 2020 and it’s time to move forward. He and his supporters have suggested the directors, who voted 8-2 for the delay, want to deny a vote. No director has expressed opposition to asking voters to approve a sales tax. That seems to be a given. It’s the details.

Which gave rise to a perhaps strange thought: The debate over the details of the spending, particularly as laid out in a half-billion-dollar, 10-year plan, has no legal consequence. The resolution ultimately approved won’t be binding. Why suggest otherwise?

Why not just ask for a tax increase? A full cent for all purposes. Or renewal of a 3/8th-cent for capital projects over 10 years and a separate amount for general operations. Or some other formula. But don’t attempt to craft some specific representation on how the money will be spent.

The mayor has made his priorities clear. He’ll lead the campaign and emphasize those ideas. Directors with differences may express them, with far smaller megaphones. A simple vote to put a tax on the ballot will signal at least some degree of support from all directors who vote in the affirmative.

If a tax is approved, the individual programs the mayor and others favor will have to come before the board again for spending approval, not to mention regular review for effectiveness. The debate on individual elements now, which has grown rancorous, won’t be the last.