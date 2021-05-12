The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced today it had reached a $90,000 settlement with USAble Life over a complaint about its treatment of a pregnant employee.

From a news release:

According to EEOC’s lawsuit, USAL first received notice around March 26, 2018 of the

complaints of an employee in its Little Rock office to a third party that the company was discriminatingagainst her based on her pregnancy, a form of sex discrimination, and disability for her anxiety and post- partem depression. On April 11, 2018, USAL fired her as retaliation for her complaints.

The settlement includes an agreement for the Little Rock office to take steps to discourage discrimination.

Federal law is meant to protect employees from retaliation for making complaints. The EEOC says 55 percent of charges filed arise from retaliation.