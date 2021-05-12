The tough-talking, gun-loving Republicans turn out to be a mess of sissies when it comes to standing up to a tough woman named Liz Cheney.

They ousted the congresswoman from a party leadership position in a closed-door meeting on a voice vote, without even a tally. Here’s a straight account from USA Today.

But I like the Bulwark’s spicier account. It begins:

Liz Cheney’s tenure as an official member of House Leadership ended not with a bang, but a whimper. Cheney came to the Hill looking for a fight and her opponents simply scattered. Last night as she strode into the House chamber to deliver a speech, setting the parameters about the meaning of her ouster, all but one of her fellow Republicans—who insist that former President Trump remain leader of the GOP—scurried out of the chamber. They couldn’t even bear to hear the words she would speak. Did French Hill, Bruce Westerman, Rick Crawford and Steve Womack have someplace else to be? Would they provide a comment on this decision? If they’d stayed, they wouldn’t have had much of an answer. They would have to explain their willingness to participate in the 2020 election lies that led to the January 6 insurrection, a plain fact many of them freely admitted weeks ago.

Her speech, which virtually all of her party colleagues fled:

I wonder if we could get a word on this from French Hill, Steve Womack, Bruce Westerman and Rick Crawford? Did they flee Cheney’s speech? Vote to oust her? Operators are standing by.