Arkansas Workforce Services, which has thousands of legitimate applicants for unemployment who’ve been languishing for months for verification checks, promises to be diligent about sniffing about those trying to get a check they don’t deserve.

Here’s a mailing to employers

It urges them to report anyone not searching diligently enough for a job while receiving the state’s meager regular unemployment, which ends after 16 weeks. The governor has ordered an end to federal benefits 10 weeks early because of employers’ belief that a worker shortage is tied to $300 weekly federal benefits rather than crummy pay and benefits and working conditions; a desire for better work; illness; fear of illness; lack of child care and other reasons. From the letter:

The number one topic of conversation among employers is the difficulty you

are having filling job vacancies. It’s a concern for us too and we want to help.

As your state workforce agency, we are doing everything we can to identify

and stop unemployment fraud and encourage Arkansans to get back to work.

Governor Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to end

Arkansas’s participation in federal pandemic unemployment programs effective

June 27, 2021. For those who remain eligible for regular state unemployment

insurance, DWS is conducting weekly random audits of work search records.

Failure by the claimant to submit accurate documentation of job contacts can

result in disqualification and denial of benefits.

Some employers have reported individuals who contact them to ask for

specific information to put on their Work Search Contact Record but express no interest in applying for a job. We assure you, DWS can prevent a claimant

from benefiting from attempts to defraud, but in order to act, we must be

notified!

That’s where you come in!

Hell, they can prevent benefits for those who are NOT fraudulent.

Employers are urged to report, among others, people they THINK presented themselves negatively to not get a job offer. Or refused what the employer THINKS is suitable work. Or fails to appear for a drug test (legal medical marijuana users, anyone?)

The state tells employers they can report these low-lifes as easy as clicking on the Internet. If only it was that easy to pass muster for a benefit check from the same agency.

Arkansas is no place for poor people.

Does it ever occur to the people in charge that always expecting and thinking the worst of people might be a reflection of their own character?