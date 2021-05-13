CNN quotes a Tennessee highway official guessing that a repair of a fractured beam in the Interstate 40 bridge at Memphis could take six to eight weeks “minimum” to repair.

I still don’t think anyone knows for sure.

The hope is that some temporary repairs would allow resumption of traffic on the bridge (and the Mississippi River barge traffic below), but no timeline has been offered yet.

UPDATE: Another image from the Arkansas Department of Transportation and its news release.

