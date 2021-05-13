A transportation watcher forwards to me a link of surface transportation infrastructure project requests submitted to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

At this moment, there’s a grand total of one request from the four Arkansas congressmen: $20 million sought by Rep. Rick Crawford for spending on the proposed I-57 corridor in Clay County.

No needs anywhere else in Arkansas, I guess. Or maybe it’s just philosophical opposition to spending and earmarks.

This was before, of course, a potential infrastructure need arose on the I-40 bridge.