The Centers for Disease Control said today that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or worry about social distancing in most settings.

“We have all longed for this moment,” Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the C.D.C. director, said at a White House news conference Thursday. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”

Return to normalcy?

For a lot of people in Arkansas, those rules never were followed in the first place.

And for that reason, many questions remain about all aspects of commerce returning to normal while large numbers refuse to get shots or to take health precautions.

For example, I’d like to take a cruise again, even though my last trip was a ghost ship journey last February. The ship was denied port after port as the pandemic erupted in Asia before Singapore finally allowed us ashore for a flight home. Standards for cruises are evolving, with proof of vaccination a possible requirement. OK by me, if not with the Arkansas legislature.

And there are still slightly troubling anomalies, for example, this story today:

The New York Yankees have had seven members of their traveling party test positive for COVID-19, according to manager Aaron Boone’s pregame comments on Wednesday. Three of the seven positive tests came from coaches and the other four are support staff members. All seven members had previously been vaccinated, and six of the cases are considered asymptomatic in nature, Boone noted. The Yankees had previously had two coaches and one support staff member test positive for COVID-19 ahead of their series opener against the Rays in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

The risk of contracting the virus after vaccinations exists, but it is supposed to be much smaller than this anecdotal happening. Still, the severity of illness when it occurs is supposed to be much less.

We shall see. With only about a third of the U.S. vaccinated, herd immunity seems a distant prospect.

Ohio has begun a lottery, with a prize of up to $1 million and college scholarships for those getting vaccinations. Alabama has had success using football coach Nick Saban touting shots, saying he wants the stadium full next fall.

Maybe it’s time for the Muss Bus to load up Sam and Dave (Pittman and Van Horn, I mean) for some Razorback-themed vaccine PSAs. Maybe have the basketball, football and baseball coaches rolling in a mobile shot clinic. “Hold On I’m Coming” would be the obvious theme song. Good medicine, they’ve got a truckload.