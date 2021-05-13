The Little Rock Police Department today released this an edited compilation of video from the May 8 shooting by officers of a man who drove away after they questioned him about driving a car that might not have been his.

The video reveals names of the officers involved and the name of the person who was shot, who’s been released from the hospital. It notes that the origin of this stop was a misdemeanor, “unauthorized use of a vehicle.” More serious charges came from his efforts to drive away.