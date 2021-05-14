Another 250 more COVID-19 cases, on only 2,751 tests, but the governor likes the vaccination number (though it was half what it hit on some early days):

Today’s vaccine report shows the highest increase in doses administered in almost two weeks. This is good news as we continue to work toward our goal of 50% of Arkansans vaccinated by the end of July. Check with your local provider to schedule a time to get vaccinated.

On May 4, Hutchinson set a goal of 50 percent of Arkansans having received at least one shot. That day, 1,038,556 had received at least one shot. To hit 50 percent in 90 days, the number must rise by 467,206.

In the day days since the announcement, the number having received at least one shot now stands at 1,071,694. An increase of 33,000 in that time is short of what’s needed to reach that goal.

Time for a lottery. Or something. Arkansas ranks around 49th in vaccination rate, perhaps because the leadership through resistance to mask and distancing rules and vaccination skepticism hasn’t convinced enough people of the importance of it.