A fire broke out at the Sims Bar-B-Que location at 7601 Geyer Springs Road just before 3 p.m. KTHV reports. A Facebook user posted a video of smoke billowing out of the top of the building. The Little Rock Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to put out the fire, but it looks like extensive damage was done.

No injuries were reported.