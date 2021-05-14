A fire broke out at the Sims Bar-B-Que location at 7601 Geyer Springs Road just before 3 p.m. KTHV reports. A Facebook user posted a video of smoke billowing out of the top of the building. The Little Rock Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to put out the fire, but it looks like extensive damage was done.

BREAKING: Sims Bar-B-Que on Geyer Springs catches fire. @littlerockfire still working to extinguish flames. Sims has been in LR since 1937. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/3JMgGfyBYJ — 𝒜𝓈𝒽𝓁𝑒𝓎 𝒢𝑜𝒹𝓌𝒾𝓃 (@ashley_godwin) May 14, 2021

No injuries were reported.