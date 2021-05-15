The University of Arkansas learned yesterday that its baseball stadium was on the list of potential candidates to host regional NCAA baseball tournaments.

The softball field, Bogle Park, had earlier made a similar list for that sport.

The decision on softball site selection is expected Sunday. The baseball picks will be announced May 30.

The question is whether the NCAA will follow through on its commitment to only hold events in places that are safe environments for transgender athletes. Arkansas, with its new anti-transgender legislation, including a specific prohibition of transgender woman participation, doesn’t appear to be such a place.

If a softball team competing in Fayetteville turned out to have a transgender player, TWO laws prohibit this in Arkansas. One authorizes the attorney general to go to court to enjoin the tournament.

The Human Rights Campaign has called on the NCAA to withhold tournament privileges from states with such laws.

The NCAA might ask this family, which just moved to New Mexico with their transgender son, about Arkansas.