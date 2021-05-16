ICYMI: Another Arkansas has been charged with being among the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

He is J.T. Mott of Yellville, charged May 11 and first reported by KTLO.

Here’s the FBI statement about his activities that day, including trying to get past Capitol police trying to contain rioters in the rotunda from accessing other parts of the building. The statement includes photos from various sources of Mott in the Capitol that day. One picture shows him, with swollen eyes, pouring water on the eyes of another person presumably suffering from tear gas or other irritants.

Mott was arrested Thursday in Flippin, where he worked at the Bean Barn. He had an initial appearance in Fort Smith Friday and remains in custody in Fort Smith.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington said Mott is charged with two counts each of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Each charge carries a maximum six-month sentence.

The case was helped by information from other witnesses and Facebook photos and messages. Much of the information provided concerned another unidentified person who, witnesses told the FBI, traveled with Mott to Washington from El Reno, Okla.

The FBI statement said they’d also found a Facebook post by Mott’s wife indicating his plans to travel to Washington for Jan. 6 and a GoFundMe account to raise money to pay for the trip to support “protesting corruption.”

The federal court docket currently has no other hearings scheduled for Mott. He’s among 400 people arrested in the rioting.