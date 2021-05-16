By
Max Brantley
On
5:00 pm

The governor seems optimistic that opening up vaccine to younger children will help boost the numbers. Perhaps. But enough to get where we need to go? Not at the rate demonstrated here.

His comment:

Active cases declined in today’s report and are lower than this time last week. This week should provide a bump in our vaccination numbers as more Arkansans aged 12-15 get vaccinated. It’s safe, effective, and our best weapon as we continue to battle this virus.

The line is open.

