Not that Rep. Robin Lundstrum or any of the other self-proclaimed experts in the Arkansas legislature will read it or care, but here’s an excellent article explaining why the news Arkansas law prohibiting medical care for transgender minors is not only cruel and unhealthy for children but unconstitutional.

Ronald J. Krotoszynski Jr., a University of Alabma law professor, writes in the Atlantic:

Laws that prohibit physicians from providing treatments such as puberty blockers and cross-hormone therapy to minors are bad public policy. Their advocates claim that these are efforts to protect kids, who they argue may later change their mind, from medical treatments they characterize as irreversible. But these arguments don’t hold up to scrutiny: The laws—such as the one Arkansas just passed and those that more than a dozen other states, including Alabama, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas, are actively considering—will certainly harm transgender children, denying them medical care that they need and causing them psychological pain. That should be reason enough to oppose these laws. But even those who are skeptical of today’s gender politics should oppose these laws for another reason: They clearly violate the U.S. Constitution. The most obvious, and compelling, constitutional objection to Arkansas’s Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act and laws like it arises from the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection under the law. That guarantee means, among other things, that a state government may not target one group of residents for discriminatory treatment arising from animus, dislike, or irrational fear.

There’s more. He cites a long line of U.S. Supreme Court cases that support this view. He notes that the law singles out one group of people — minor children — to outlaw medical services. Arkansas does no such thing to any other group. It is, he says, “the essence of irrational legislation.” The law also lacks a legitimate public purpose.

The law’s supporters claim that their objective is safeguarding the health and safety of kids—after all, the statute is called the SAFE Act. Advocates of laws like this contend that children should not be permitted to make a life-altering, potentially irreversible decision, even on the advice of a treating physician and with the informed consent and approval of their parents. State Representative Robin Lundstrum, the lead sponsor of the SAFE Act, has argued that “these children need to be protected.” But an outright ban on medically necessary treatments will not protect these kids or reduce their risk of harm. In fact, Arkansas’s new law will be counterproductive and self-defeating, and many professional medical associations opposed the bill on these grounds. The rate of attempted suicide among trans kids is tragically high. A 2018 survey commissioned by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that more than half of transgender teen boys had attempted suicide, as had nearly a third of transgender girls and two-fifths of nonbinary youths. Much of the risk comes from the stigma of being trans in today’s society—something this law will only exacerbate.

The article also turns upside down the argument by Lundstrum and other anti-trans crusaders that Arkansas puts all sorts of requirements in law for minors.

Arkansas law contains plenty of other concessions to minors. Arkansas currently permits minors to seek full emancipation at 17, to lawfully engage in sexual intercourse with adults at 16 (and at 14, under a “Romeo and Juliet” law, with persons between 14 and 17), and to marry at 17. In other words, Arkansas permits minors to make important, potentially life-altering decisions before they reach the age of 18, including living independently of their parents or guardians and engaging in behaviors that could lead to parenthood. Arkansas’s flat denial of a minor’s ability, with their parents’ consent, to make basic decisions about gender identity simply cannot be reconciled with these other state policies.

The isn’t in force until 90 days after the close of the legisature. But Krotoszysnki predicts federal courts will strike it and similar laws down “with alacrity.” Let us hope that occurs before more damage is done to Arkansas children.

He notes any number of grounds, including Arknasas usurping parental rights to oversee their children. (Great irony here: This was exactly the argument Sen. Alan Clark made in objecting to a state decision to take children from one of his constituents in an abuse investigation. But in the case of transgender children, he’s OK.

A legislator who took seriously her oath to uphold the Constitution or who hated to see tax money wasted defending unconstitutional laws would not endorse this, the article says.

State legislators should avoid a bad ending—invalidation of an unconstitutional state law, with the state’s taxpayers footing the entire bill for the federal-court litigation—by avoiding a bad beginning. Smart state governments should take care to avoid following Arkansas’s unconstitutional example.

Smart state government? Look away from Dixieland.